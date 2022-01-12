Jan. 6 committee wants to talk to House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy

The Jan. 6 select committee is asking House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to voluntarily provide information to the panel, including about communications he had with former President Donald Trump on the day of the riot and Trump’s state of mind following the attack.

The committee wants to know more about the conversations the California Republican had with Trump before, during and after the Capitol attack. McCarthy spoke with Trump as the riot was happening and asked him to make a public statement to call off the violence.

“I was very clear with the president when I called him,” McCarthy told CBS of his talks with Trump during the riot. “This has to stop and he has to go to the American public and tell them to stop this.”

McCarthy recounted a conversation he had with Trump during the insurrection to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. She said when McCarthy was finally able to reach Trump on the day of the insurrection and asked him to make a statement calling it off, Trump falsely claimed the rioters who breached the Capitol were members of antifa. According to Herrera Beutler, when McCarthy pushed back and said they were Trump supporters, Trump told him, “‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

The committee also notes McCathy told a local news outlet in California that he had a “very heated conversation” with Trump during the riot and urged him to “get help” to the Capitol.