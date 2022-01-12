Democrats release sweeping Russia sanctions package

Senate Democrats on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping Russia sanctions package they hope will deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine with the massive number of troops he has amassed along its borders.

However, the lack of any Republican co-sponsors to the bill from Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez raises serious questions about its future in the sharply divided Senate.

With the chamber slated to vote this week on an alternative bill from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that would within two weeks of enactment impose sanctions on foreign business officials assisting in the finalization of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, it could be that some otherwise interested GOP senators are withholding their co-sponsorship from the Menendez legislation until after that vote.

Publicly, Republicans continue to insist the Nord Stream 2 bill, which would primarily impact European officials, is the right approach to take in sending a tough message to the Kremlin — while also protecting Ukraine from Putin’s ability to use the pipeline as a form of diplomatic energy blackmail against it and other European importers.

The Biden administration and many Democrats oppose the Cruz sanctions measure. They argue it weakens leverage over Russia and is needlessly divisive toward Germany at a time when Berlin’s support is seen as key in presenting a united transatlantic front in talks with Moscow. The White House and Democrats also argue it is unhelpful in constructing a multilateral response with European partners to any possible Russian aggression against Ukraine.