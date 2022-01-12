Dam providing power to millions nears critically low water level

A federal dam in Arizona that provides electricity to millions of Americans is at risk this year of running out of the minimum level of water required to generate that power.

Glen Canyon Dam, completed in 1963 and brought online two years later, is at 27 percent capacity, the lowest since it was filled, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Tuesday.

“The levels at Lake Powell, we are operating in conditions that we’ve never operated before,” Touton said.

The Colorado River Basin, which feeds Lake Powell and powers the Glen Canyon Dam, is in a 22-year drought. Due to human-caused climate change, Earth's atmosphere is warming, driving droughts to be more common and harsher, according to the NASA.

