Biden’s economic message needs a reality check

President Joe Biden made a lot of promises to the American people in his inaugural address, most of which he has broken over a disastrous first year in office. But none have been more egregiously untrue than this bit of “inventive rhetoric,” made in the closing moments of his inauguration remarks: “I will always level with you.”

Given Biden’s dismal track record on defining what is truthful and his deserved reputation for gaffes over his 50 years in public office, it’s not surprising that some people were more than skeptical of his ability to deliver on that promise. They haven’t been disappointed.

But most Americans, as they almost always do with new presidents, were willing to give Biden a chance — to unify the country and keep it safe, defeat the coronavirus, and continue the economic recovery already underway. Biden was given a long leash and a lot of leeway to govern, particularly by the media.

Instead of using that opportunity to promote a centrist agenda, his pronouncements over the past year have veered from head-scratching assertions to downright whoppers. There are too many to highlight in a thousand words, but Biden’s claims on the economy simply don’t jive with reality.

In remarks on December’s jobs report, the president claimed that “the economy as a whole is stronger than before the pandemic.” Is he right? Not according to government data.