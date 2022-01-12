Administration announces record offshore wind sale

The Biden administration announced the country's largest offshore wind lease sale ever, located in an area off the coasts of New York and New Jersey.

That sale, set for Feb. 23, will cover 488,000 acres in the area known as the New York Bight, which the administration has identified as a priority for wind energy development.

It represents a key piece of the overall offshore wind development that will be required to meet the goal President Joe Biden set last year of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy generation by 2030.

The sale promises generation of as much as 7 gigawatts, enough to power 2 million homes, according to a White House fact sheet.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland described the lease sale as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to fight climate change and create jobs.