Systemic risk seen as potential route to stablecoin regulation

Federal regulators will consider added regulation on issuers of stablecoins if Congress doesn’t act on a recommendation for legislation to restrict the activity to banks, according to both regulators and legal experts.

Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor the Commodity Futures Trading Commission appears to be planning any related rule-making in the near future, leaving uncertainty in a hot area of financial markets. But government comments late last year raise the prospect that the Federal Reserve could be the most likely entity to take over supervision, at least for some stablecoin activity.

Stablecoins are digital assets designed to achieve the “stable” part of their name because they are backed by cash or its equivalent. They account for 5 percent of all digital assets and about 75 percent of overall trading in cryptocurrencies, according to SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Proponents of stablecoins say they offer better speed and efficiency than traditional transactions.

The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, a panel of regulators led by the secretary of the Treasury, recommended in November that Congress enact legislation to restrict the issuers of stablecoins to deposit-taking banks. They added that if Congress doesn’t act then regulators should consider designating stablecoins or related activity as systemically important, a move that would put them under the authority of the Federal Reserve.