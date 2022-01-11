Navy fuel spill prompts broader look at Pacific readiness

Congress wants fast fixes for a Navy fuel spill that has fouled the water in thousands of Hawaii homes, and the crisis has triggered broader questions about military logistics across the vast and increasingly tense Indo-Pacific region.

The immediate concern is a series of fuel spills in recent years from the Navy’s Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on the island of Oahu — including a November release of some 14,000 gallons of fuel into the water used by more than 90,000 people. That release sickened thousands of residents with nausea, vomiting and diarrhea and forced several thousand families to spend the holidays in hotels that had safer water.

Some 250 million gallons of fuel have been ensconced underground since the 1940s at Red Hill, in 20 huge tanks that lie just 100 feet above an aquifer that provides 77 percent of Oahu’s potable water.

The Pacific Fleet, Navy and the Defense Department have launched assessments and investigations to get at what happened, how to deal with the fallout and whether a recurrence can be prevented at Red Hill, five admirals told a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness hearing Tuesday.

The Navy has shut down operation of the fuel tanks and closed the affected well and another one nearby. And the service has agreed to comply with a state order to begin the monthslong process of emptying the fuel tanks — at least temporarily if not permanently.