Hoyer: White House to ask for more pandemic relief funds

The Biden administration is preparing to ask Congress for “substantial” funding to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic domestically and abroad, according to House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer.

The Maryland Democrat told reporters Tuesday during a pen and pad briefing that he expects the White House will ask lawmakers to appropriate funding for testing, vaccines and “to make sure schools have resources to keep themselves safe.”

Hoyer did not say whether congressional leaders would seek to tie the forthcoming supplemental spending request to the Feb. 18th deadline for funding the government. But he added pandemic aid “has an immediacy and an urgency that should compel us to move quickly.”

The Office of Management and Budget did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether a proposal is forthcoming. House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said talks are in the preliminary stages.

"There's been discussion about what we need with regard to [COVID-19], both domestically and internationally," DeLauro said Tuesday. "So we will see how that manifests itself. But I think, you know, we'll take a look at that and see how that fits in with an omnibus" fiscal 2022 spending bill.