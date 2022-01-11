Hawkish Senate Democrats turn against Cruz’s sanctions bill

A growing number of Democrats are criticizing a bill to require the imposition of sanctions on European officials assisting with the development of a Russian-German gas pipeline as a vote approaches, a sign it might not pass out of the chamber.

On Tuesday, a handful of key Senate Democrats who are generally seen as among the most hawkish in their party on Russia told CQ Roll Call they will vote against the bill from Sen. Ted Cruz. The measure would impose sanctions on foreign business officials who are leading development of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline. A vote on the Texas Republican's bill is expected this week.

Even as using sanctions to try to block development of the underwater pipeline has historically been popular with both parties, the rapidly changing situation in Eastern Europe, where Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s border, has many Democrats now questioning what is the best course of action for deterring Russian President Vladimir Putin from ordering an invasion.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York struck a deal right before the holiday recess with Cruz to allow a vote no later than Jan. 14 on the sanctions legislation. In return, Cruz agreed to release his holds on dozens of President Joe Biden's diplomatic nominees.

The timing of the vote comes at a particularly sensitive time for the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts to stave off a Russian invasion. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is in Europe this week for a series of meetings with Russian, European Union and NATO officials about the situation in Ukraine.