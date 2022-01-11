Democrats press Powell on jobs, GOP wants inflation fix

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told senators Tuesday that the central bank will align its policy to a post-pandemic economy that will look different than the pre-pandemic one, as Democrats pressured him to prioritize employment while Republicans said inflation was the top concern.

Appearing before the Senate Banking Committee for a confirmation hearing on his nomination for a second term as chairman, Powell, a Republican, faced GOP criticism over rising inflation. Some Senate Democrats had opposed his confirmation for a new term, criticizing his support for easing rules on Wall Street. But with bipartisan support, his confirmation is expected.

“We can begin to see that the post-pandemic economy is likely to be different in some respects," Powell said in his opening statement. "The pursuit of our goals will need to take these differences into account. To that end, monetary policy must take a broad and forward-looking view, keeping pace with an ever-evolving economy.”

Powell said he was committed to maximum employment and stable prices. The unemployment rate was below 4 percent in December, but the labor market remains volatile as the omicron variant of the coronavirus races through the country.

Sen. Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania, the panel’s top Republican, said he would vote to confirm Powell, despite misgivings about the Fed’s approach to rising prices. The Labor Department last month said the consumer price index rose 6.8 percent in November from the same month a year earlier.