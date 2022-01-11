Capitol security officials acutely focused on bolstering protections for members

More than a year after the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, the Capitol Police department is barely keeping up with investigating threats against members of Congress, and security officials are intently focused on constructing new layers of protection for lawmakers amid the increasing dangers.

“We are investigating the threats against Congress, but I will tell you we’re barely keeping our head above water for those investigations,” Chief J. Thomas Manger told the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Tuesday.

There were roughly 9,600 threats in 2021, 8,613 in 2020 and 6,955 in 2019. Manger praised the security supplemental legislation last year that delivered more than $70 million in aid to the department in the form of salaries and new equipment to areas that needed it desperately, such as the civil disturbance unit.

Still, the department needs to “nearly double” the number of agents who work member threat cases, and Manger plans to ask in the fiscal 2023 funding request for more threat investigators, more Dignitary Protection Division agents to protect congressional leaders, and other areas where the workload has increased.

House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker told the appropriators “we do need to throw funding at protecting members,” to make sure lawmakers are safe at the Capitol, their homes when working in Washington, while they travel and in their respective districts.