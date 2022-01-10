Senators pry open spigot for Biden’s diplomatic nominees

The spigot has opened on getting President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees confirmed — but it took some doing by senators.

The confirmation in recent days and weeks of dozens of State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development nominees is the result of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s increasing willingness to spend precious floor time to hold procedural votes on diplomatic nominees. It also took a few hardball deals struck between the parties to allow votes on GOP bills in exchange for Republican senators agreeing to lift their holds on nominees.

Last week, senators voted 61-26 to confirm Anne Witkowsky to be an assistant secretary of State for conflict and stabilization operations. She joins a slew of ambassadors and senior State Department officials who were confirmed in December.

Right before the holiday break, Schumer, D-N.Y., reached a deal with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to use the unanimous consent process to confirm some three dozen noncontroversial ambassadors and senior State Department officials. In exchange, Cruz extracted a commitment that the Senate would vote no later than Jan. 14 on his bill to mandate sanctions on companies assisting in the development of the Russian-German Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Among those confirmed as part of the deal were nearly 30 country ambassadors, including envoys to Argentina, Bahrain, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Vietnam. Other confirmed positions included were the undersecretary of State for management, the assistant secretary for international organization affairs, the special representative for nuclear proliferation and the ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.