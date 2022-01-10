Nunes departure prompts GOP reshuffling on Armed Services

Devin Nunes' resignation to become CEO of Trump Media, the former president’s new business undertaking, has prompted a shakeup in Republican leadership on the House Armed Services Committee.

Though the California Republican didn't serve on the panel, his replacement as ranking Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Michael R. Turner of Ohio, does. Turner has left his post as ranking member of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee to take the Intelligence panel position.

That's set off a cascade of moves at Armed Services.

Colorado's Doug Lamborn now becomes the ranking member of Strategic Forces. But to do so, he vacated the top GOP spot on the Readiness Subcommittee. Michael Waltz of Florida, a former Green Beret who served in Afghanistan, is now in that job. Full committee ranking member Mike D. Rogers of Alabama announced the moves on Monday.

In a statement, Lamborn said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve as the top Republican on the subcommittee that oversees the nation’s nuclear forces and military operations in space.