Demand for spectrum pits FCC against other agencies

The implementation of 5G wireless technology has created a strain on radio frequency spectrum that is putting the industry at odds with administration agencies, with the Federal Communications Commission stuck in the middle.

One analyst compares it to the 1960 black comedy film “The Little Shop of Horrors,” where a ravenous, human-eating plant can’t be sated. Similarly, telecommunications companies appear to have an endless need for additional bandwidth to provide ever-faster mobile data services.

Congress, meanwhile, has increasingly begun to rely on spectrum auctions to pay for other federal programs, using it as one of a handful of pay-fors in last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law.

The result has put the FCC, an independent regulatory agency that administers spectrum for nonfederal use, in conflict with the Department of Transportation, which is aiming to protect spectrum used by airlines and automobile companies.

Those fights will come to the fore this month.