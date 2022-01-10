Absence of reporting law limits agency knowledge of cyberattacks

The absence of a federal law requiring operators of critical infrastructure to report cyberattacks to the federal government is likely leaving the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the dark about possible attacks as the agency and others confront one of the most widespread software flaws ever discovered.

CISA, other U.S. agencies, cybersecurity researchers and companies around the world are scrambling to fix a flaw in a widely used logging software known as Log4j that could open the door to ransomware attacks by criminals as well as sophisticated exploitation by government spy agencies.

Although security researchers have seen tens of thousands of instances of criminal groups and sophisticated adversaries scanning computer networks in search of a loophole, no major intrusions have thus far been reported by any company or U.S. agency.

Belgium’s Ministry of Defense in late December said it had suffered a cyber attack as a result of the flaw.

“It may be the case that sophisticated adversaries have already used this vulnerability to exploit targets and are just waiting” to launch an attack when attention to the flaw has dwindled, Jen Easterly, CISA’s director, told reporters on Monday.