Treasury: $2.9B in rent relief reached tenants in November

State and local governments delivered $2.9 billion in emergency rental assistance to tenants and landlords in November, the highest monthly amount to date, according to data the Treasury Department released Friday.

State and local governments got off to a slow start in getting aid to renters and landlords, but have sped up in the last several months. November was the third month running that disbursements topped $2.8 billion.

As of the end of November, state and local governments spent about $14.6 billion total of the $25 billion in rental assistance Congress provided in a December 2020 relief bill. The monthly total also included $1.4 billion of the additional $21.6 billion Congress provided in another relief package in March, according to the data.

Programs were on track to have spent or obligated between $25 billion and $30 billion in assistance by the end of 2021, Treasury said.

The department in November transferred about $1.1 billion in aid from low-performing to high-performing programs. Congress required the department to claw back and redistribute funds from jurisdictions that missed spending deadlines for the $25 billion tranche of aid.