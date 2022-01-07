Supreme Court weighs COVID mandates as virus surges

The Supreme Court grappled with whether the Biden administration has the power to order vaccine or masking mandates at hospitals and workplaces in a special oral argument on Friday, when the court’s own COVID-19 rules stopped two attorneys from arguing in person.

The justices are reviewing lower court orders that at least partially halted two Biden administration moves made on an emergency basis, each with their own set of legal issues.

One is an Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule for larger businesses to either require vaccines or have a masking and testing policy early this year; the other is a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccination mandate for health care workers.

The dynamic situation around the coronavirus pandemic, with a sharply increased number of Americans testing positive among the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, played a significant role in the arguments about whether Congress needed to more specifically authorize such mandates.

Justice Stephen G. Breyer repeatedly brought up the latest statistics on COVID-19 cases — he said nearly 750,000 cases every day — amid questions about how quickly the justices should act and how much courts should step in on public health matters.