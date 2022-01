This week began with a snowstorm that helped usher in the new year, followed by a blizzard of reminders of last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The Senate is back, and the House will return in earnest next week as 2022 gets going in Washington. Here’s a look at the week in photos as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists:

Workers clear snow Monday from the East Front of the Capitol during a snow storm in Washington. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A pedestrian walks along the Metropolitan Branch Trail in the Eckington neighborhood of Washington during Monday’s snowstorm. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol workers remove a Christmas tree Tuesday from the office of Senate Minority Whip John Thune. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger holds up a statutory congressional security information report Wednesday while testifying before the Senate Rules and Administration Committee. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III arrives at the Capitol for a vote Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Former Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone arrives at the Capitol on Thursday before ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, arrives at the Capitol on Thursday for his speech in Statuary Hall to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Biden delivers his speech Thursday in Statuary Hall. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Jan. 6 select committee Chairperson Bennie Thompson talk Thursday in the Capitol following remarks by Biden and Harris. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Biden and Harris speak to reporters Thursday as they leave the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips shakes hands with a Capitol Police officer Thursday while handing out lunches in the Capitol from World Central Kitchen on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Pelosi participates in a bicameral prayer vigil Thursday on the East Front of the Capitol to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)