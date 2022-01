ANALYSIS — Long-term interest rates on government debt have spiked since the start of the new year, a phenomenon that usually occurs when investors expect robust economic growth, hotter inflation or both. And some market analysts say there's room for rates to run higher — never a good sign for U.S. debt forecasts and the appetite of fiscal hawks for more deficit spending.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, which influences lending rates throughout the economy, hit nearly 1.8 percent this week as Federal Reserve minutes showed central bankers might unwind their unprecedented monetary policy stimulus faster than expected, and Friday's jobs report didn't do anything to blunt those expectations. Yields haven't been this high since January 2020 and are up from around 1.5 percent a week ago, an indicator that federal borrowing costs are on the rise.

Despite a COVID-19 variant causing more than a half-million new cases daily and even closing down some schools again, omicron is considered less severe than prior virus iterations and market participants are looking beyond the recent wave to a continued economic revival. Recognizing that inflation is no longer "transitory" the Fed is responding with actions to try to cool down the price rises that have hit consumers' wallets over the past year.

While inflation is expected to subside somewhat from recent highs, investors' forecast of the average consumer price index rise over the next five years is hovering around 2.8 percent — down from mid-November, though higher than before Christmas amid omicron fears. Inflation and higher interest rates usually go hand in hand as investors sell off fixed income holdings in search of greater returns; when bond prices drop, yields rise.

And there is another phenomenon at work: Jim Caron, chief fixed income strategist at Morgan Stanley, says investors are pricing in a huge runup in Treasury debt supply over the coming year after it was temporarily depressed in part by massive Fed intervention. The Fed's "quantitative easing" program, in which the central bank has been snapping up huge volumes of longer-term Treasury debt to inject money into the economy, which helps keep rates low and stimulate borrowing, is coming to an end.