Nord Stream sanctions bill seen as lessening leverage with Russia

The Senate is slated to vote soon on a measure that would effectively force President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on German and other businesses that support the finalization of an underwater pipeline that would transport Russian natural gas into Europe.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Ted Cruz struck a deal before the chamber's holiday break to hold a vote no later than Jan. 14 on the Texas Republican’s bill to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. In exchange, Cruz agreed to cease blocking the unanimous consent process from being used to confirm some three dozen diplomatic and ambassadorial nominees.

While Nord Stream 2-related sanctions have had strong bipartisan support in the past, the calculus has shifted in recent months – particularly for Democrats. The Biden administration and some experts are arguing against using sanctions to doom the pipeline, which they now say serves as important leverage in discouraging Russian President Vladimir Putin from ordering the tens of thousands of troops he’s massed on Ukraine’s border to invade the eastern European country.

“What I worry about with the legislation that Sen. Cruz is talking about is he’s going to take the hostage and shoot it first, and that means it has no influence on the calculations in Russia,” Steven Pifer, a former ambassador to Ukraine and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said in an interview. “It’s fine if you want to punish the Russians, but it’s a really stupid move if you’re trying to prevent a war between Russian and Ukraine. I can understand it’s great to beat your chest on the issue, but if you want to use it as a foreign policy tool, the administration is trying with some success to make this a hostage.”

The bill from Cruz, who last year led a group of conservative lawmakers in voting against Biden's legitimate Electoral College victory, would mandate asset freezes and travel bans on “any corporate officer of an entity established for or responsible for the planning, construction, or operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.” Those sanctions would go into effect no later than two weeks after bill enactment.