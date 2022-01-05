‘All I could see was what was in front of me’: Jan. 6 anniversary means a chance to zoom out

“This is actually tougher than I thought it was going to be,” said photojournalist Bill Clark as he sat down to relive Jan. 6.

For people just trying to do their jobs that day, there wasn’t a lot of time to think. A year later, the pace of the Capitol still works against reflection, but some memories stand out.

“People talk about Jan. 6 like it was this event that happened, and now it’s over,” said reporter Chris Cioffi, who took shelter in the Senate gallery as a pro-Trump mob invaded the Capitol. “But for a whole generation of staffers, this was their 9/11.”

Three CQ Roll Call journalists looked back on their coverage of the insurrection and what’s changed since then on the Hill. Here’s what they said, edited and condensed. For more, tune into this week’s episode of the Political Theater podcast.

Bill Clark, photojournalist

Outside on the center steps, I waded into the crowd and shot photos of people standing on a Capitol Police armored vehicle, waving flags and “Stop the Steal” signs. I never even knew people got inside the Capitol until I got home that evening. All I could see was what was in front of me.