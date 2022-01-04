Nonfungible tokens the new fad for campaign fundraising

A handful of political candidates seeking state and federal offices have jumped on the latest digital bandwagon by offering nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, as part of their campaign fundraising and are promising exclusivity to their donors.

Blake Masters, a Republican Senate candidate in Arizona, last month launched an NFT, offering 99 tokens priced at $5,800 each. Shrina Kurani, a Democratic House candidate from California, is offering 2,022 tokens. In August, Republican Scott Jensen, a Minnesota gubernatorial hopeful, offered two batches of 25,000 tokens priced at $5 each.

In October, a group of Democratic fundraisers banded together to launch politically themed NFTs through a marketplace called Front Row to raise money for Texas Democrats.

Even Melania Trump recently launched NFTs that would help donors collect “rare and limited-edition pieces while benefiting children in the foster care community,” according to a statement from former President Donald Trump’s office.

What began in early 2021 as a new way to promote art using the blockchain technology that underlies cryptocurrencies has now expanded to the gaming world, retail stores, comic-book franchises, and now politics. The profusion of NFTs comes even as legal experts are trying to figure out if the tokens constitute a security offering — similar to what public companies offer in stock issues — and therefore subject to regulation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.