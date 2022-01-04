As new session gets underway, Biden begins sending nominees back to Senate

President Joe Biden has begun the process of renominating his choices to positions requiring Senate confirmation, even some who already have had committee hearings and votes.

The process began Monday night, when the White House announced it was sending the Senate a number of nominations for the federal bench, including Alison J. Nathan for a seat on the 2nd Circuit. Nathan, currently a federal district judge in New York’s Southern District, had a confirmation hearing in December.

Biden will need to renominate an array of picks for key posts in the days ahead, including would-be federal judges and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

It is partly a formality, but also partly a sign of the ongoing breakdown of comity between the Senate and the White House. Under Senate rules, nominations not confirmed by the end of a legislative session must be returned to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue and resubmitted. This time there was an agreement to keep many nominees pending as “status quo,” but the Senate’s executive calendar showed that many others were not as lucky.

The need for new nomination paperwork was triggered ahead of the formal end of the first session of the 117th Congress, which came with the Senate session on Monday, truncated by a snowstorm in Washington. Despite the formal paperwork required for renomination, there usually is not a demand for a repeat nomination hearing.