Airlines, wireless companies announce deal on 5G deployment

Airlines and the telecommunications industry appeared to reach a detente late Monday in what had become an increasingly harsh disagreement over the scheduled Wednesday deployment of 5G technology using bandwidth that airlines said threatened the safety of air travel.

Both Verizon and AT&T, which bought a section of bandwidth last February for more than $80 billion, agreed to a two-week delay before using the frequencies, giving the Federal Aviation Administration time to explore measures to ensure it wouldn’t interfere with radar altimeters, which airplane and helicopter pilots use to help navigate during low-visibility situations.

The wireless companies on Monday agreed to measures comparable to those used in Europe to avoid interference.

“We’ve agreed to a two-week delay which promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January,” Verizon announced. AT&T said it “voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services.” AT&T also said it is committed to a six-month protection zone around key U.S. airports to mitigate any interference.

The dispute drew increased attention leading up to the agreement, with airline pilot unions, flight attendant unions and even House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., weighing in. DeFazio wrote a letter to FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel urging her to delay implementation.