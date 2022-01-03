Republican amnesia aside, the American Rescue Plan continues to help the American people

It has been a challenging two years for the American people. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 800,000 Americans and infected nearly 50 million people. Across the country, this pandemic has strained nearly every aspect of our lives.

It was just over nine months ago that Democrats in the House and Senate, under President Joe Biden’s leadership, came together to address this unprecedented crisis by passing the American Rescue Plan. We confronted the pandemic head-on by providing the necessary resources to distribute vaccines, safely reopen schools, keep small businesses afloat and provide financial support to keep families in their homes.

Not a single Republican supported this bold plan.

It is unfortunate that in recent weeks my colleagues on the other side of the aisle have been attacking the American Rescue Plan and even claiming that only 10 percent of it went to addressing the pandemic. That is nonsense.

So how is the American Rescue Plan continuing to help families in communities across the country?