Electoral realities may trump ‘Build Back Better’ cost concerns

ANALYSIS — Sen. Joe Manchin III’s concern that Democrats’ $2.2 trillion climate and safety net package uses artificial sunsets to lower the cost of policies his party intends to make permanent may be overblown considering future political obstacles to extending the most expensive temporary measures.

The trifecta of power that Democrats currently hold with House and Senate majorities and President Joe Biden in the White House does not come along often. The party’s last trifecta was a decade ago, during the first two years of the Obama administration. That means Democrats are less likely after the 2022 midterms to be in a position to extend the temporary spending and tax policies they’re now trying to pass through the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process, assuming continued Republican opposition.

Democrats would need to repeat their trifecta and expand their current narrow majorities to get big things done in the next several years. But they acknowledge they may struggle to motivate their base, let alone swing voters, in future elections if they don’t pass the “Build Back Better” package, which would deliver on key promises like combating climate change and lowering the costs of health care, child care and other services for families.

“We have to show that there’s something different about having Democrats in office,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said on a Dec. 20 press call.

Manchin said he opposes Democrats’ current budget bill. But the West Virginia Democrat has left the door open to supporting a more narrow version that stretches new spending programs or tax expenditures through the full 10-year budget window.