Court hearings begin for revived ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The first cohort of migrants enrolled in a newly revived border program requiring asylum-seekers to wait out their court cases in Mexico had their U.S. immigration hearings in Texas on Monday, according to senior administration officials.

The group of 36 migrants were returned to Mexico under the so-called Remain in Mexico program, or the Migrant Protection Protocols, which requires migrants who request U.S. protection to wait in Mexico for decisions in their immigration cases. The Biden administration revived the Trump-era program last month under court order, though it has continued to fight that ruling in court.

On a call with reporters Monday, the administration officials said the program, previously limited to migrants who crossed into El Paso, Texas, will be expanded to the San Diego port of entry, where individuals would be pushed back into Tijuana, Mexico.

One official said the administration plans to expand the program to additional ports of entry "in the near future," and they "are actively discussing the timing and logistics of those expansions with the government of Mexico."

More than 200 migrants have been sent back to Mexico under the reinstated program, according to a spokesperson for the United Nations International Organization for Migration.