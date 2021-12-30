Senate budget bill would boost energy credits, trim tax increases

The Senate Finance Committee's tax package would generate about $60 billion less revenue to pay for the rest of Democrats' multitrillion-dollar social safety net and climate bill, according to a preliminary Joint Committee on Taxation estimate.

Among the changes Senate Democrats added were exemptions for employer pension plans and nonprofits from a new minimum tax intended for the largest corporations, and expansions of clean energy credits to benefit hydropower projects, hydrogen fuel production, energy-efficient home electrical upgrades and more.

The panel left out, for now, House-passed changes to state and local tax deductions that would generate nearly $15 billion over a decade. Combined, the edits left the tax cuts and increases in the bill tallying $886 billion in net revenue to offset other spending, shy of the House version's $946 billion.

With Sen. Joe Manchin III pushing spending lower than the House-passed $2.2 trillion figure, that’s likely still more than enough to pay for the bill and even trim offsets further — if Democrats can agree on a version the West Virginia centrist will back.

Pensions, nonprofits benefit

The biggest new corporate tax in the bill, which would create a 15 percent minimum levy on corporations based on income reported on financial statements, would generate $297.5 billion over a decade in the Senate version, the JCT found.