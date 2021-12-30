High court asked to review ‘Remain in Mexico’ ruling

The Justice Department urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to reconsider lower court rulings that required the Biden administration to revive a contested Trump-era program forcing asylum-seekers back to Mexico.

The contested court rulings required administration officials to reinstate the so-called Remain in Mexico program — formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP — less than a year after they rescinded the Trump administration’s policy amid human rights concerns.

The policy, implemented in early 2019, required some 70,000 migrants who requested protection at the southwest border to wait in Mexico for decisions on their U.S. immigration cases.

Lawyers for the administration argued in Wednesday’s petition that the federal appeals court that upheld a Texas federal district judge's ruling had offered “novel and erroneous interpretations” of immigration and administrative laws in requiring the policy to be revived.

A three-judge panel for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded on Dec. 13 that the federal government is legally required to return migrants to Mexico when it doesn't have capacity to detain them.