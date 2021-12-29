Reflections on covering Harry Reid

When you were getting close to the end of a scheduled interview with the late Sen. Harry Reid, it was always a good time to bring up baseball.

That was true even in the height of the political campaign season, like when CQ Roll Call Photo Editor Bill Clark and I met up with the longtime Senate Democratic leader in Nevada as he was campaigning for the Democratic ticket in 2016.

It seemed Reid loved the sport almost as much as politics. He actually grew up a fan of the team now known as the Cleveland Guardians.

“Going back to 1949 and ’50, I’ve always been a fan of the Cleveland Indians,” the Nevada Democrat said in a 2016 interview. “My favorite team of all time, and I can give you the lineup for the world champion Cleveland Indians.”

The senator then proceeded to, well, do just that: He recited from memory much of the pitching rotation and starting lineup for that 1948 team, which had a pitching staff that included a trio of future Hall of Famers: Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Satchel Paige.