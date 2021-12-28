Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has died, his family announced Tuesday. He was 82.

“He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Harry was 82 years old. We were married for 62 years,” his wife, Landra Reid, said in a statement. “We are so proud of the legacy he leaves behind both on the national stage and his beloved Nevada.”

Reid, a Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1982, before moving to the Senate four years later. He retired from Senate service in January 2017, at the end of the 114th Congress, after serving as the chamber’s Democratic leader for over a decade. He had announced well in advance that he would not be seeking reelection.

On Capitol Hill, Reid first became majority leader in 2007, when he enjoyed the cooperation of a Democratic House. He picked up a Democratic president in Barack Obama in 2009.

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., speaks to reporters in the Ohio Clock Corridor about energy legislation and the indictment of Sen. Ted Stevens on Tuesday, July 29, 2008. (CQ Roll Call file photo)

In a statement, Obama sent a letter he wrote to Reid at Landra’s request in the days before his death. In it, he credits Reid with encouraging his presidential run, as well as much of the success that came with it.