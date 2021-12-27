Heard on the Hill

Desmond Tutu’s 1999 visit to Capitol Hill

Human rights pioneer died Sunday at the age of 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, is seen here in 1999 on Capitol Hill. (Rebecca Roth/CQ Roll Call file photo)
Jason Dick
By Jason Dick
Posted December 27, 2021 at 12:32pm

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the human rights pioneer who provided a moral compass for South Africa during and after its Apartheid era and died Sunday at the age of 90, was no stranger to Washington and Capitol Hill. This Roll Call photograph was taken on Nov. 22, 1999, in the Cannon House Office Building, as he raised his arms in celebration during a keynote speech before Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis of Liberia received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award from Ethel and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.