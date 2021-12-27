Desmond Tutu’s 1999 visit to Capitol Hill

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the human rights pioneer who provided a moral compass for South Africa during and after its Apartheid era and died Sunday at the age of 90, was no stranger to Washington and Capitol Hill. This Roll Call photograph was taken on Nov. 22, 1999, in the Cannon House Office Building, as he raised his arms in celebration during a keynote speech before Archbishop Michael Kpakala Francis of Liberia received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award from Ethel and Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass.