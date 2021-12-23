Manchin faces political blowback at home, but it may not last

​Sen. Joe Manchin III is already facing political blowback at home in West Virginia after delivering a potential knockout blow to President Joe Biden's showpiece legislation — but it's not clear he'll suffer lasting damage.

The conservative Democrat on Sunday upended his party's plan to pass a roughly $2.2 trillion collection of climate and social safety net measures. The bill includes benefits for West Virginians like health benefits for coal miners, tax incentives for fossil fuel industries to transition to cleaner alternatives, a multibillion-dollar water cleanup program and extension of the expanded child tax credit.

John Kilwein, chair of West Virginia University's political science department, said he was surprised Manchin made such a strong statement of opposition. "He burned bridges in D.C. and I don't know that he helped himself in West Virginia," Kilwein said in an interview, noting conflicting polling on Mountain State voters' sentiments on the big spending bill.

"We really have moved so far red that even for people who it would help there was opposition to it," Kilwein said of the Democrats' budget reconciliation bill. "But I don't think it’s uniform."

Manchin's pledge to block the bill brought swift pushback from some West Virginians counting on parts of the legislation that would help the state and prompted the head of the United Mine Workers of America, a longtime political ally of the senator's, to publicly urge him to reconsider his position.