New Jersey map puts Democrat Malinowski in tougher district

New Jersey finalized a congressional district map Wednesday morning that could give Republicans a chance to reclaim a seat that Democrats flipped in 2018, and narrowly held onto last year.

The new map, approved by the court-appointed tiebreaker on the state’s 12-member bipartisan commission, shuffles communities among three Democrat-held seats in North Jersey. The result leaves second-term Rep. Tom Malinowski with tougher reelection prospects next fall, while removing some of the most heavily Republican parts of the districts of Reps. Mikie Sherrill and Josh Gottheimer.

Republicans and Democrats on the commission each submitted drafts to former state Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace Jr., who said Wednesday both delegations drew maps that favored Democrats overall, and “fairness dictated” that he select Democrats’ map after Republicans’ map won last decade.

Republicans on the panel, led by former gubernatorial candidate and state committee chair Doug Steinhardt, criticized the new map for leaning in favor of Democrats.

“To be candid, we are disappointed in the final result. We are disappointed in the process that disenfranchises most of the state's voting population,” Steinhardt said. “We are equally disappointed in a process that purported to promote equity, fairness and competition but in the end skewed those virtues.”