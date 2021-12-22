Limited operations at US consulates keep visa holders on edge

The Biden administration has lifted some restrictions on vaccinated travelers and reopened its land borders, but limited operations at U.S. consulates abroad continue to keep visa holders stuck in the United States — wary that if they leave, they won’t be let back in.

Limited appointment availability in major cities across the globe, particularly in India, prevents foreign professionals and students with valid statuses but expired visa stamps from renewing their visas abroad and returning from short trips to their lives in the U.S.

While foreign citizens may renew their employment authorization from within the U.S. — and many did last year during the pandemic — they must leave the country to renew the visas themselves, which allow them to enter the U.S. from abroad.

“People have been afraid to travel because they know that if they leave, and they don't have a current visa, that they could be stuck for months on end, almost indefinitely, without being able to get back into the U.S.,” said immigration lawyer Greg Siskind, a board member for the American Immigration Lawyers Association. “I'm still advising people: Don’t travel, unless you’re prepared to be working remotely for a year.”

The State Department suspended most routine visa services in 2020 as COVID-19 first spread across the globe. More than a year later, while immigration lawyers say the situation has greatly improved, the consulates have yet to run at full operational capacity.