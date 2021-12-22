Biden extends student loan repayment pause

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a 90-day extension of the pause on repayments for federal student loans to May 1, even as congressional Democrats seek further action.

"Now, while our jobs recovery is one of the strongest ever — with nearly 6 million jobs added this year, the fewest Americans filing for unemployment in more than 50 years, and overall unemployment at 4.2 percent — we know that millions of student loan borrowers are still coping with the impacts of the pandemic and need some more time before resuming payments," he said in a statement.

The extension of the pandemic-driven pause comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases from the omicron variant.

"This additional extension of the repayment pause will provide critical relief to borrowers who continue to face financial hardships as a result of the pandemic, and will allow our Administration to assess the impacts of Omicron on student borrowers. As we prepare for the return to repayment in May, we will continue to provide tools and supports to borrowers so they can enter into the repayment plan that is responsive to their financial situation, such as an income-driven repayment plan," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

Biden highlighted the role of Vice President Kamala Harris in the administration's work through the Education Department on student loans. Harris, in an interview this week with CBS News, emphasized that the administration is working to "figure out how we can creatively relieve the pressure that students are feeling."