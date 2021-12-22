Aviation, wireless industries say they’ll cooperate on 5G solution

Three industry groups embroiled in a heated debate over whether soon-to-be deployed 5G wireless services will interfere with aviation safety said in a joint statement Wednesday they will work collaboratively on a solution.

Airlines for America, which represents the airline industry, the Aerospace Industries Association, which represents aircraft manufacturers, and CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry, issued a joint statement announcing plans to “share the available data to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation.”

“The best technical experts from across both industries will be working collectively to identify a path forward, in coordination with the FAA and FCC,” the groups said.

The industries have been at odds over plans to deploy 5G wireless networks early next month in bandwidth adjacent to the spectrum used by radar altimeters.

The Federal Aviation Administration has cautioned that the close proximity of the two bands may result in the 5G use interfering with automated cockpit systems used in low-visibility situations, and airline executives warned the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about potential dangers as well as increased flight cancellations that would result if the new technology were deployed.