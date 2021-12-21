Biden issues dire warning for unvaccinated as omicron surges before holidays

President Joe Biden, just four days before Christmas, sought Tuesday to convince a country craving a normal holiday season that a largely unknown COVID-19 variant will not undo two years of pandemic progress.

“Are we going back to March 2020?” Biden said as the omicron variant threatens to deluge hospitals with sick patients. “The answer is absolutely no.”

Biden sought to draw a clear contrast when describing how the omicron surge will affect the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated, issuing a dire warning to 60 million unvaccinated Americans.

“How concerned should you be about omicron, which is now the dominant variant in this country and it happened so quickly. The answer is straightforward: If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned,” he said. “Almost everyone who has died in the past many months has been unvaccinated.”

Biden warned of a potentially large rise in cases among those who have not received their jabs, but said those Americans who have been vaccinated would be protected from the most severe outcomes — especially if they receive a booster.