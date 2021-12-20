Pentagon review finds few extremists in the armed forces

A Defense Department review has found that “about 100” servicemembers participated in activities the department prohibits as extremist in 2021, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a briefing on Monday.

Kirby stressed that the department had arrived at the figure not with a concerted search of its more than 2 million active duty and reserve forces, but rather in the process of updating instructions to commanders on how to handle extremism in the ranks.

That process — which split congressional Republicans and Democrats— took place over the course of 2021 as Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III responded to the participation of about 80 veterans in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Only one active duty servicemember has reportedly been charged.

Kirby said that as part of the review the department has updated its instructions to commanders, defining extremist activity and guiding them on how to handle it. In April, Austin tasked a new Countering Extremist Activity Working Group with reviewing those instructions.

The definition of extremism now includes advocating violence to deprive citizens of their rights, or to pursue political, religious, discriminatory, or ideological goals; supporting terrorism, law-breaking or the overthrow of the United States government; and encouraging unlawful discrimination based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation.