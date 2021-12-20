EPA finalizes tougher vehicle emission standards

The EPA on Monday announced landmark new vehicle emission standards likely to serve as a centerpiece of the Biden administration’s climate agenda, even as Democrats' struggles to pass a budget reconciliation package create challenges for the auto industry to comply with the new standards.

Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the standards during an event in the EPA courtyard, flanked by several electric vehicles and joined by clean air advocates. Regan said the agency is responding to scientific evidence that calls for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions fueling climate change.

“That's why today we're setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce pollution, protect people's health and save families money at the same time,” Regan said.

Regan cited other steps the agency has taken to tackle climate change this year, including its move to phase out hydrofluorocarbons, a family of highly potent greenhouse gases found in chemicals, and its new rules aimed at reducing methane emissions.

But the vehicle standards represent arguably the most significant climate action yet from the Biden administration. Their unveiling came the day after Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., threw into serious doubt the future of Democrats’ primary climate measures in their budget reconciliation package.