Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a beloved figure on Capitol Hill, dies at age 76

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican who was among the most universally beloved senators on Capitol Hill, has died at age 76.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed Isakson’s death.

Isakson knew the names and stories of many of the folks who work behind the scenes in the Capitol Complex, from elevator and subway operators to food service staff.

When it became known that a longtime short-order cook in the Senate carryout, who was also a decorated military veteran, had died during a 2013 government shutdown, Isakson was among the small group of senators who offered specific memories.

He hosted perhaps the best bipartisan event of the year, bringing Georgia barbecue to lawmakers, staff and — and even lucky members of the press corps.