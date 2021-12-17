Backlog, confusion await Afghans seeking humanitarian relief

Afghanistan’s dramatic collapse in August hit particularly hard for Ahmad, an Afghan who arrived in the United States in 2015 on a special immigrant visa following his work as a linguist for the U.S. military.

His wife, children and extended family, including a brother who served in an elite Afghan special forces unit, were trapped in the country. It wasn’t long before the Taliban went looking for them: Fighters arrived at Ahmad’s parents’ house, shot another of his brothers and took a third brother captive.

Today, the entire family is in hiding. Their only way out is an application for humanitarian parole, which has been pending for weeks with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“I got sick from too much thinking about my family — I cannot do anything for them,” said Ahmad, whose real name has been withheld out of concern for his family’s safety. “And because of my service that I did … I put them in trouble.”

After the Afghan government’s collapse, the United States evacuated tens of thousands of Afghans who made it past Taliban checkpoints onto U.S. military planes leaving the country. The majority now live in the U.S. under humanitarian parole, which allows the Department of Homeland Security to admit individuals without visas for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."