Stronger shareholder action, more robust ESG rules expected in 2022

Activist shareholders may have the upper hand in holding companies more accountable on environment, social and governance issues next year, thanks to a combination of pressure from BlackRock Inc. and other institutional investors and proxy voting rule changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, said this week it expects companies in which it invests to give more concrete details on climate-related risks and expand board diversity starting in 2022. In an update of its proxy voting rules, BlackRock said it will ask CEOs to explain how business strategies are resilient under “likely decarbonization pathways” and a scenario in which global warming is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the SEC issued guidance and rules that will likely bolster activist, ESG-focused investors’ chances to get companies more focused on public policy issues and make it easier for shareholders to shake up corporate boards, as investment firm Engine No. 1 did in replacing three directors at Exxon Mobil Corp. in May.

“Investors and companies may be heading for a bit of a collision course on ESG proposals,” said Paul Washington, executive director of The Conference Board ESG Center. The nonprofit business and research group counts over 1,000 public and private corporations and other organizations in 60 countries as members.

During a Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit this month, Washington said he anticipates more activity, especially on environmental and social issues, as shareholders build on the successes of last proxy season, in which proposals at United Airlines Inc., ExxonMobil and The American Express Co. found deep investor support.