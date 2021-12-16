Senators float new bipartisan Violence Against Women Act outline

A bipartisan group of senators on Thursday announced an agreement on a framework to update and reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, the closest the law has come to reauthorization since it lapsed in 2019.

“Every day that goes by without action puts lives at risk, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that this framework becomes law as soon as possible,” the four lawmakers — Sens. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska — said in a joint statement.

The group said it plans to introduce the bill next month and the measure would include provisions to expand existing law to bar domestic abusers from owning firearms — a sticking point in the talks for more than a year.

“Our bipartisan agreement enhances and expands services for survivors of domestic violence, including survivors in rural communities, LGBT survivors, survivors with disabilities, and survivors who experience abuse later in life,” Feinstein said in a floor speech Thursday.

The House passed a version of the reauthorization in March in a 244-172 vote that netted the support of 29 Republicans.