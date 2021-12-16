Senate parliamentarian rejects ‘Plan C’ immigration plan

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough rejected Democrats’ third attempt to include immigration provisions in their sweeping social spending plan, dealing a potentially fatal blow to the party’s efforts to protect millions of undocumented immigrants for the first time in years.

The plan, included in the House version of the bill that passed Nov. 19, would have drawn on “parole in place” authorities to allow an estimated 6.5 million immigrants who have lived in the U.S. since January 2011 to apply for five-year work permits and relief from deportation.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., said Thursday evening he was “disappointed” with the ruling, adding that “we're considering what options remain.”

Democrats and Republicans presented their opposing arguments to MacDonough at a formal meeting Dec. 1 to go over the immigration provisions. They had hoped to pass the overall bill before Christmas, but acknowledged this week that timeline would likely slide to January.

According to a copy of the guidance obtained by CQ Roll Call, MacDonough reasoned that Democrats’ proposal included policy changes that would outweigh their budgetary impact, violating the so-called "Byrd rule" for the same reasons as two prior proposals Democrats submitted that would have put millions on a path to citizenship.