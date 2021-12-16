NDAA victory aside, the real Pentagon money fight awaits

Clearing the annual defense authorization bill for President Joe Biden's signature came with a reality check from the Senate’s top appropriator: The bill doesn’t actually include “one penny” for the Pentagon.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick J. Leahy’s comments Wednesday might have been news to some more junior lawmakers on Capitol Hill, or possibly some senior ones as well, given the number of press releases, floor speeches and tweets that hailed the authorization bill as a “spending” or “budget” measure.

“The NDAA is a promissory note. The appropriations bill is the cash,” Leahy sought to remind anyone listening.

The Vermont Democrat’s comments briefly sum up one of the more convoluted aspects of the annual budget and appropriations process — it's a multistep endeavor that Congress rarely undertakes in order, or on time. And not all members always understand what’s happening.

The actual process of providing money to the Defense Department, and every other federal agency, is far from over, Leahy cautioned.