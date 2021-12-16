Highway safety nominee faces grilling over driverless vehicles

The nominee to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration faced a barrage of questions Thursday over the department’s plans to regulate autonomous vehicles, with four senators urging him to move quickly to encourage the development of the technology while a fifth urged caution.

Sen. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who has been a proponent of AV development, joined Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Todd Young, R-Ind., in urging nominee Steven Cliff to push forward on safety standards for autonomous vehicles during Cliff’s nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

The hearing also included testimony from Ann Claire Phillips to head the Maritime Administration and John Edward Putnam to be General Counsel of the Department of Transportation.

Autonomous driving technology has presented a conundrum for federal regulators, who are interested in its advancement but concerned about how much leeway to give auto manufacturers for testing, with Tesla’s self-driving technology garnering caution from other lawmakers after a series of crashes.

Currently, all vehicles must comply with current Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, but there are no specific DOT rules on autonomous vehicles.