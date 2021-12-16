FDA loosens restrictions on medication abortion drug

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday it would permanently change two requirements related to medication abortions that would expand how widely the drug could be administered nationwide.

Medication abortion refers to a nonsurgical procedure that induces an abortion. It involves taking two pills — mifepristone and, 24 to 48 hours later, misoprostol — to cause an abortion or for miscarriage management.

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000, but the drug has been subject to more restrictions than most medications. A policy known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies, or REMS, prevents mifepristone from being dispensed in pharmacies due to concerns it may result in serious complications.

Because of this, a pregnant woman seeking a medication abortion — most common in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy — must receive the drug from a clinician in person.

Under current regulations, a provider who wishes to prescribe medication abortions must be registered with the drug manufacturer to stock and dispense mifepristone, also known as RU-486. Some providers have criticized these additional steps as limiting access because it can be complicated and because many medical facilities may oppose stocking the drug.