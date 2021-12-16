Clyburn gets Biden to fill in as commencement speaker on Friday

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn was an obvious choice to deliver the commencement address Friday at South Carolina State University, his alma mater, but the Democratic lawmaker had another idea.

“I can get out of this commencement address, if I get the president of the United States to do it, and they might forgive me for not doing it,” Clyburn, D-S.C., told reporters this week.

There was no December commencement back in 1961, when a young Clyburn completed his degree requirements. The state’s only public historically Black college and university was only permitted one commencement ceremony per school year in those days. He never came back for the spring graduation ceremony.

“So if you look at the program from 1962, the commencement program, you will see my name with all kinds of asterisks behind it. But I never went to march because my degree showed up in the mail,” Clyburn said.

Thus, President Joe Biden will be back in South Carolina on Friday, returning to a state whose largely Black Democratic primary electorate — and Clyburn’s endorsement — proved pivotal to his 2020 campaign.

Alexander Conyers, the university’s interim president, had expected to have Clyburn present Friday to both march and give the address. But that is not how it is going to play out.