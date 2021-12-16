Biden administration to announce plans to recruit truck drivers

The Biden administration on Thursday will announce a series of actions to beef up the number of commercial truck drivers, including helping state departments of motor vehicles issue more commercial licenses, increasing apprenticeships and recruiting veterans.

The moves, part of a series of administration efforts aimed at unfurling a tangled supply chain, aim to counter what the American Trucking Associations says is a shortage of 80,000 truckers — a figure disputed by economists and the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association. They argue the problem is an inefficient use of drivers and inadequate retention efforts.

The administration, through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, will provide more than $30 million to help states expedite commercial driver’s licenses and guidance to help them expedite licensing.

It’s also launching a Department of Labor-funded effort to help trucking employers, unions and industry associations to establish apprenticeship programs.

The administration said it will also expand outreach to veterans and women interested in entering the industry.